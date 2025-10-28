Psychotherapy, as a profession, often shares more in common with the transient world of fashion than it does with something as plodding and substantial as science. The diagnoses and treatments du jour follow fashion cycles, gaining great popularity before being jettisoned in favor of the chic new trend. Just like fashion itself, psychological trends sometimes can’t be objectively rated until after the trend expires. It’s only when looking back at family photos or high school yearbooks that the excesses of the decade are apparent. Overdiagnosis of ADHD and shoulder pads in women’s blouses both seemed normal in the 80s.

Obviously, the field of psychology is also shaped by research, but one of the most prominent ways of promoting ideas within the field is what I call “Last-5-second-ism.” Last-5-second-ism is a way of presenting your clinical knowledge as a vast improvement over what clinicians were doing five seconds ago. “Ugh, I just about died when Jennifer suggested her client had ADHD! I mean, trauma is often misdiagnosed as ADHD.”

The video at the start of this post is a perfect example of Last 5-second-ism in the field of medicine. In it, Dr. Mary Claire Haver shares an anecdote from early in her medical career. As a resident, she presented a case to the Upper Level physician in charge that day. The patient had a laundry list of vague physical symptoms for which there seemed to be no medical explanation. The Upper Level doctor suggested that her patient was a “WWW” — a Whiny White Woman.

Not cool, dude.

To be clear, the Upper Level doctor was out of line. He sounds like the kind of guy for whom the word “cad” was invented. I am not justifying his behavior. There was no need to use the unprofessional term “WWW” [Whiny White Woman]. I would much prefer to live in a world where doctors discuss patients with more professionalism.

But as I listened to the video, I began to feel that Dr. Haver and Katie Couric were not being entirely fair to him or the medical profession.