Dear Readers,

As the year ends, it’s a time to reflect on God’s blessings during the previous year. Today is also a final opportunity to make a charitable donation for 2024.

I’m asking you to consider supporting Resilient Recovery Ministries.



We combat the rising "deaths of despair"—suicides, overdoses, and addiction-related illnesses—by offering Bible studies that reconnect people with God, His Church, and a meaningful, sober life.

Your gift can bring hope and purpose to those in need. Please consider donating today.

Thank you,



Jason Jonker