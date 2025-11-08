I am going to meet one of my heroes

This week, I will be meeting a hero of mine, Rob Henderson. Readers of this Substack may have heard me reference his excellent memoir “Troubled,” which details his Horatio Alger-esque rise from foster care to the military to Yale and eventually a Ph.D from Cambridge. His insights into the conditions that lead to human flourishing come from real-life experience and academic research.

Rob also coined the term “Luxury Beliefs,” which are beliefs that “confer status on the upper class at very little cost, while often inflicting costs on the lower classes.” The slogan, “Defund the Police,” is a perfect example of a luxury belief. Surveys have shown that the poorest Americans were the least supportive of this idea (22% in favor), while the upper earners were the most supportive (32%). Rob writes that the wealthiest Americans “can afford to hold this position, because they already live in safe, often gated communities. And they can afford to hire private security” [Source]. While elites may pat themselves on the back for their progressive compassion, it’s the poorest Americans who will suffer more crime and decreasing home values if police funding for their neighborhood is cut.

Rob will be in Phoenix recording a course on the Psychology of Moralality for Peterson Academy, and I will be one of the in-studio students. I think it will be exciting for a couple of reasons.

It will be a great chance to learn first-hand from a hero of mine.

The topic will be particularly germane to my work in the prison, as it will touch on themes of criminal justice, psychopathy, and violence.

I’ll meet other students interested in Rob’s work.

And I’ll get an up-close look at how a well-funded and successful online course platform records its content.

Mental Health Ministry Course

In other news, my course on Mental Health Ministry has just been approved for 18 hours of Continuing Education Credits for Chaplains through the WELS Chaplain Certification Committee. This course explores the intersection of faith and psychology. The feedback from a recent cohort of students suggests that it challenges a lot of this culture’s received wisdom regarding mental health and opens up possibilities for how Christians could address the meaning crisis, the loneliness epidemic, and the increase in deaths of despair. My course is part of a four-course certificate in Community Health Ministry offered through a collaboration between the Meros Center and Wisconsin Lutheran College.

You can learn more about the course here.

Mental Health Ministry