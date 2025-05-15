Disgust is a fascinating emotion—one that defies logic. How do you explain the fact that we can be grossed out by stirring soup with a used, but thoroughly cleaned, fly swatter? Or why is it that many people will refuse to eat delicious chocolate just because it is in the shape of dog poop? And what is it about substance use that gives many of us the heebie-jeebies?

In this post, I’ll explain:

What disgust is

The purpose of disgust

Why drug use elicits disgust

What is disgust, anyway?

Paul Rozin from the University of Pennsylvania is one of the leading researchers in the area of disgust. He says, “There is a sense of ‘offense’ associated with disgust, related to a sense of deviance or imperfection: something is not as it should be.” [1]

A quick glance at the items on a scientific scale used to measure disgust sensitivity confirms Rozin’s definition. Each question on the Disgust Scale Revised (DS-R) is, in its way, an example of deviance, imperfection, and something not as it should be. Here are a few representative items.

On a scale from 0-4; where 0 = Strongly Disagree, and 4 = Strongly Agree, indicate how much you agree with the following statements: ____1. I might be willing to try eating monkey meat, under some circumstances. ____6. Seeing a cockroach in someone else's house doesn't bother me. ____13. Even if I was hungry, I would not drink a bowl of my favorite soup if it had been stirred by a used but thoroughly washed flyswatter.

On a scale from 0-4; where 0 = Not disgusting at all, and 4 = Extremely disgusting ____18. You take a sip of soda, and then realize that you drank from the glass that an acquaintance of yours had been drinking from. ____19. Your friend's pet cat dies, and you have to pick up the dead body with your bare hands. ____23. A friend offers you a piece of chocolate shaped like dog‑doo. ____27. You are walking barefoot on concrete, and you step on an earthworm

The unifying theory of “ew”

Rozin has found that there is one core element that unites everything that elicits an “ew” reaction. First, he reviewed the scientific literature on disgust and found three core elicitors of disgust: Rotten foods, bodily waste, and vermin. These are clear examples of deviance, imperfection, and things not as they should be. But, Rozin’s subsequent research uncovered four more domains of disgust:

Poor hygiene (body odor, unwashed linens) – cues of uncleanliness.

Inappropriate sex (incest, bestiality) – taboo acts linking humans and animals.

Body-envelope violations (gaping wounds, amputated limbs) – reminders of bodily injury.

Contact with death (corpse, decay) – direct reminders of mortality.

He hypothesizes that one common element unites all seven categories of disgust. He called that element “the essentials of animal existence.”

In Rozin’s view, the essentials of animal existence call into question humans' belief that they are more than animals, undermining their opinion of themselves as civilized, refined, and dignified. The essentials of animal existence force us to confront things we’d prefer not to: our mortality, our physical needs, our capacity to sin.

In particular, the RHM model posits that animal-reminder disgust functions to protect us from seeing “ourselves as lowered, debased, and mortal” (Rozin et al., 2008, p. 762) by rejecting any reminders of our animal nature and mortality, and it is elicited primarily by sex, death (e.g., corpses), bad hygiene, and body envelope violations (e.g., gore, wounds, disfigurement). Hence, animal reminder disgust is thought to function to “protect the body and the soul” (Rozin et al., 2008, p. 764). (CITE)

Why do we experience disgust?

As the quote above suggests, disgust protects us from the discomfort of coming face to face with our animal essence. Moreover, our typical reactions to things we find disgusting serve to separate us from that which disgusts us. Disgust places a mote of protection around us, the way castle walls keep out the barbarians—and the king’s own deplorable subjects.

“The behavior associated with disgust is typically a distancing from the disgusting situation or object. Distancing may be accomplished by an expulsion or removal of an offending stimulus (as in spitting out or washing) or be removal of the self from the situation (turning around, walking a way) or by withdrawal of attention (closing the or covering the eyes, engaging in some distraction or changing the topic of conversation). [1]

Drugs are revolting

In a myriad of ways, addiction is a prime example of deviance, imperfection, and something not as it should be. Drug users’ bodies can become disfigured, diseased, twisted, scabbed, wrinkled, toothless, bone-thin, etc. These cues remind us of death and mortality. Who hasn’t seen a painfully thin meth addict and wondered how that skeleton is still animated.

Intravenous drug use, in particular, violates our body envelope in the same way things like gore, wounds, and disfigurement do. The image of sharing needles clearly something that engenders disgust.

Drug users lower and debase themselves by lying, hiding, covering up, stealing, brawling, and prostitution, to name just a few of the ways addicts can embody our animal essence. Obviously, not every person with an addiction falls into these behaviors. But some do. And there is no doubt that these are “things that shouldn’t be”. They trigger a disgust response by chipping away at virtues that would separate us from animal-like self-interest.

The excerpt below is from Paulina Pinsky, a Substack writer, who calls herself a garbage-can alcoholic. It nicely illustrates the animal-reminder qualities of addiction. Although she does not use the words animal nature, it is clear she is describing behavior that is disgusting to her because it is degrading, unrestrained, and lacking in the sort of goal-directed behavior that separates us from the animals.

i can finally see: i am a garbage can addict and alcoholic. it was easy to tell myself that i was a moderate user, but… my guy, i was not. by the end, as we know, i couldn’t go a day without smoking weed. but that was just my drug of choice. if there was booze, i would drink it. if there was a baggie of adderall, i’d take it. i was not discerning about what substances i was putting in my body because i just wanted to feel something— i wanted to be in control of how i felt. no thought given to the potential consequences, no second guessing. just: i guess i’ll take this adderall so i can stay awake longer at this party i don’t want to be at.

Coda

But I'm gonna try for the kingdom if I can,

'Cause it makes me feel like I'm a man

When I put a spike into my vein,

And I'll tell 'ya, things aren't quite the same,

When I'm rushin' on my run,

And I feel just like Jesus' son,

While writing this post, I relistened to The Velvet Underground’s song Heroin—a song I probably haven’t listened to in more than 15 years or so. What struck me this time around was how well Lou Reed’s lyrics describe the allure of the high and the desperate chasing after it that defines addiction. It occurred to me that chasing the “high” of our addiction can entice us into disgusting behavior, like children who chase a ball into a busy street, not noticing we’ve placed ourselves in peril’s path.

The result of our frenetic chasing nearly always results in a reversal of the things we aimed for. Prodigal Sons and daughters chase pleasure, status, and a chance to feel eternal bliss—but end up in the mud with the pigs: lowered, debased, and keenly aware of our mortality. Simply put, drugs are disgusting. And our automatic revolution to addiction is an appropriate response to something so harmful and destructive.

