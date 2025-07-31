What do buying Girl Scout Cookies and substance use have in common? No. I am not suggesting that Thin Mints are addictive. Nor do I think that 10-year-old girls in green vests are like drug dealers.

Instead, I think that both activities could, in certain communities and subcultures, be considered “Religios” [Pronounced: Re -lih-gee-oh, with a hard “g” like the “g” in “go”].

If you are not familiar with the word “Religio”, it refers to ancient practices that unified communities and people groups. Obviously, the word “religio” is the basis of our modern word “religion,” but there are important distinctions between performing a religio and practicing a religion.

These distinctions tell us something interesting about the hold that addictions can have in families and communities.

Can you do me a Religio, man?

The historian Tom Holland says that the word “Religio” describes a set of outward practices you were obligated to do for the benefit of your community. For example, a person celebrated a fertility festival to make sure his community’s crops would flourish. A person made sacrifices to the god of war to ensure his clan would succeed in battle. And the wealthy would fund public games that were not just entertainment, but served to unify the people and honor the gods.

Unlike participation in a modern religion, completing a religio wasn’t about a belief in God or love for Him.

Religios were about a civic or social obligations. They were done out of a sense of duty and were seen as “what one did” to preserve social order and institutions. Religios focused on the performance of ritual rather than on faith and belief. Sacrifices, festivals, and cleansing rituals were civic events. No one needs to worship the Muses to attend a gala in support of their local museum. And no one really needed to have a personal relationship with Mars, the god of war, to attend a military Triumph Procession. Even overt acts like sacrificing to local gods were more about being a good citizen than about private devotion and worship. Religios were also connected to the state. In the US, religion and government are supposed to stay separate. But in antiquity, religios were a conglomeration of civic, governmental, and religious impulses all mashed together. A religio was the kind of event that politicians would be seen at, the same way they would want to be seen at a parade, or the opening of a new hospital or manufacturing plant. Religios were a back-slapping, glad-handing way for the Roman state to cultivate its power and unity.

Now, I realize we can take the religio/religion distinction too far. I am sure that there were some devotees of various Roman gods at a religio. And a significant percentage of people at these events felt something we would recognize as religious fervor.

I am also not suggesting that elements of Religios aren’t alive and well in the Christian faith. Churches have raffles, dig wells, set up hospitals, conduct trunk-or-treat events, and host bake sales—all of which are approximations of the function of a religo— and are perfectly fine things for a church to do.

Still, the ancient practice of religios was very different from our modern idea of religion. Religios were public acts, done to reinforce social order, and intertwined with civic and governmental aims.

Drinking as a religio

If we understand this idea of a religio, the purpose and meaning of drinking and drug use in certain subcultures become clear.

Bonding us as a group. Substance use is used to demonstrate unity and fidelity to the group. Many addicts have described to me the ritual aspects of substance use: sitting in a circle, passing the bottle or paraphernalia, etc. Some young people refer to their party-buddies as a “crew”. Their exploits and capers bond them together in the same way combat might bond soldiers.

Behaving like a member in good standing of the group. The thinking goes like this: “I am a good member of the group because I buy drinks, share my stash, and provide hospitality to other group members. If I have the means to contribute to our group’s drinking and don’t, I am a selfish and stingy person.”

Showing allegiance to other members of the group. Drinking and drug use are ways of showing solidarity with a peer. Their success means as much to you as it does to them. So, you celebrate by drinking together. Likewise, their grief strikes your heart like it does theirs. “Your wife took the kids and went to her mom’s house, but not before calling your PO and telling him you’ve been violating the terms of your probation? Well, dang, that’s messed up. Let’s tie one on tonight, brother.”

Showing our status within the group. Above and beyond simple participation in substance use, certain activities can increase your status. Drinking and drugging fearlessly and excessively make you a “someone” in certain subcultures. It means you are formidable. Purchasing and giving away substances can demonstrate your strength and status among your peers in the same way that hosting a society gathering might be a source of pride to a member of the Victorian English upper class.

When taken together, these actions are not exact parallels to Religios such as new moon feasts or sacrifices to the local gods. But they do approximate the ritual and social-civic function of Religios.

This understanding also helps to explain something I’ve seen while working with formerly homeless addicts. Many of these people felt practically compelled to drink when someone taunted them with, "You think you are better than me!” In many cases, a person will snatch the bottle and begin drinking rather than allow someone to consider them a sell-out or phony. Being a good member of society by drinking or drug use becomes—in that moment—more important than the individual’s sobriety.

Christianizing the party crew

I think this understanding of drinking and drug use as Religios, can also help point the way forward for sobriety. Christianity disrupted the ancient religions and replaced them with a religion that reaches into the private recesses of the heart. Rather than requiring acts of obedience, the Christian God pursues the person. God offers a future where we will know Him, just as we are fully known by Him. Christian worshipers adjust their aim above the outward manifestations of civic unity and instead, “worship in spirit and truth.” Jesus specifically asked his disciples to avoid public displays of religiosity, which only serve to enhance one’s perception among other humans.

"5 And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. 6 But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.” Matthew 6:5-6

In Christianity, God isn’t the personification of a human activity like war, farming, or commercial trade. Worshipping him isn’t done to ensure our earthly tasks go well. Instead, having God is the purpose and highest end of our worship.

"Whom have I in heaven but you? And earth has nothing I desire besides you. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever." Psalm 73:25-26

In Christianity, a hint of the old religios remains—but civic unity and blessing are a happy byproduct, not their ultimate aim. As I alluded to in the opening paragraph, we still support our local community through rituals like buying a $6.00 box of Thin Mints—but for Christians, these acts result not from an obligation to do our part—or from fear of not being a due-paying member of our local community, but from the overflow of the grace which has been given to us.

Our God does not demand that we pay tribute to him to enjoy his favor. Instead, he says, “Nah, Bruh. I’m good. But whatever you do for one of the least of these children, you do for me.”

Thus, I hypothesize that through the power of the Holy Spirit, a conversion to Christianity may offer the former homeless addict not just a new subculture and a new set of subculture-sanctioned rituals, but a more powerful and profound religious experience that renders his old rituals and social bonds hollow by comparison.

Concluding thought

Check out the video below. It’s a good song. And read the comments under this video. You’ll see dozens of comments like these: