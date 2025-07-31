Jason’s Substack

Jason’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Sadler's avatar
Ben Sadler
2d

Great post!

I was wondering how as a Christian community we might be able to replace this communal practice. In fact maybe we should do communion a little differently?

Instead of passing the drink or the joint maybe we pass the bread, and in some cases, the grape juice.

Or maybe there are other ways where we can bond in a deep communal way. I know 12 steps does a good job with this. I don't know if the church always does.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Jonker
Dennis Doyle's avatar
Dennis Doyle
2d

I appreciate the effort to frame addiction through the lens of communal ritual—it’s a useful analogy, up to a point. But I find the conclusion troubling. The piece implies that sobriety is best (or only) achieved through Christian conversion, reducing addiction to a kind of misplaced religiosity and overlooking the clinical, neurological, and psychological dimensions of the disease.

If you’ve really worked with homeless addicts, you know addiction isn’t just about being in the wrong “crew” or lacking spiritual direction. It’s often about trauma, structural neglect, and altered brain chemistry. Christian faith can absolutely be part of recovery—but so can therapy, medication, harm reduction, stable housing, and yes, a Higher Power that doesn’t come prepackaged with a specific theology.

Testimonies are powerful, but they’re not evidence. For every person who credits Jesus, there are others who got sober in ways just as profound—through 12-step programs, Buddhist practice, community support, or hard-won personal accountability. The point is healing, not theological allegiance.

Addiction recovery isn’t a conversion story—it’s a human one. Let’s not flatten it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jason Jonker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture