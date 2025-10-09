Guido Reni (1575–1642), The Conversion of Saul (c 1615-1620), oil on canvas, 238 x 179 cm, Monasterio de San Lorenzo, El Escorial, Spain. Wikimedia Commons.

Many people in recovery long for a sobriety story that looks like St. Paul’s conversion—a neat before-and-after narrative, where the line between addiction and sobriety is instantaneous and permanent. But St. Paul’s pathway to becoming a Christian apostle was, by his own admission, abnormal. So, we should stop using his life as a template for our recovery stories.

For those not familiar with St. Paul’s conversion, I’ll give the broad outline here.

During Jesus’ earthly ministry, St. Paul was not one of Jesus’ ragtag disciples. In fact, Paul, who was then called Saul, was a respected Jewish leader who persecuted 1st-century Christians. He conducted house-to-house searches for Jesus’ early followers, dragging men and women out of their homes to face charges and have their property confiscated. Paul also voted for the death penalty for at least one Christian, and he oversaw the stoning of St. Stephen. In the midst of his campaign of terror against early Christians, Paul has a stunning conversion. He is thrown from his horse, he is blinded by a heavenly light, and he hears the voice of Jesus cry out, “Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?” The result of these dramatic events is that Christianity’s top persecutor becomes its chief missionary and the author of much of the New Testament. Paul’s name was changed from Saul to Paul to mark the clear line of demarcation separating his old life from his new one.

It’s a great story of transformation, and it has inspired many wonderful paintings, as this informative article explains. So, it’s no wonder many of us with substance use issues want something similar for ourselves. Often, the desire for a clean pivot point is so strong that we try to shove our jagged, fractured pegs of a story into Paul’s square narrative. The result is that we feel defeated when our messy, convoluted recovery storyline doesn’t fit the pattern of Paul’s pristine night-and-day conversion.

Enter St. Peter The Bumbler

For most of us, St. Peter’s walk with Christ is a more helpful narrative. His story is less dramatic but more relatable. Throughout the New Testament, Peter fumbles, stumbles, and misses the point of Jesus' teachings. Instead of a clean break from the past, Peter’s story is a mix of simultaneous spiritual success and failure. For example, Peter demonstrates great faith by walking on the water toward Jesus in the middle of a storm (Matthew 14:28-31). But soon fear overtakes him, and he sinks. The Bible contains many more examples of Peter’s failures. I’ll list them here, but you can scroll past them if you already get the point.

Misunderstanding the Messiah’s Mission (Matthew 16:21-23). Peter is so confused and clueless about the need for Christ’s suffering and death that he basically rebukes Jesus, causing Jesus to say, “Get behind me, Satan!” I think, if Jesus calls you Satan, you can be pretty sure you’re doing something wrong. Wanting to build booths at the transfiguration (Matthew 17:1–8; Mark 9:5–7; Luke 9:33). Overwhelmed by the events of Jesus’ transfiguration, Peter blurts out an absurd plan to put up tents for Jesus, Moses, and Elijah. Arguing about who is the greatest (Luke 22:24-27). He’s not directly mentioned, but Peter probably took part in the disciples’ pointless arguing over status right before Jesus’ arrest. Refusing the foot washing (John 13:6-10). During Jesus’ powerful object lesson on humility and service, Peter almost derails the moment by insisting, “You shall never wash my feet.” Although he probably felt like he was honoring Jesus by refusing his service, he was also missing the point entirely. Trash talking right before his betrayal of Jesus (Matthew 26:31–35; Luke 22:31–34). Peter brags that he will never fall away from Jesus, even if everyone else will. He must have sounded like a trash-talking boxer. But, if you know the story, you know he folded so badly under pressure that it is one of the most wince-worthy moments of defeat in the whole New Testament. Falling asleep on the job (Matthew 26:36–46; Mark 14:37–41). On the night of his arrest, when Jesus asks Peter to keep watch in prayer, Peter can’t stay awake. Cutting off someone’s ear (John 18:10–11; Matthew 26:51–52). In a moment of hot-headedness, Peter pulls out a sword and chops off the ear of the high priest’s servant. Jesus chews him out and heals the ear. You would think that the resurrection would be a watershed moment for Peter, and things would change for him. But he continues bumbling and fumbling through the rest of the New Testament. Not believing the women (Luke 24:9–12). When the women report back on Jesus’ resurrection, Peter seems to be included in the 11 disciples who didn’t believe the women. In typical Peter fashion, he also ran to the tomb to check it out for himself. When he sees the empty tomb and the remnant of Jesus' burial shroud, he goes away, not convinced of the resurrection, but “wondering to himself what had happened.” Belief and disbelief in tandem. Failing to “get it” about the gospel (Galatians 2:11 14). Even after three years of working side-by-side with Jesus and being a personal witness to the death and resurrection, Peter needed a vision from God to convince him it was ok to hang out with Gentiles and eat their food. And apparently, the insight he gained from the vision didn’t stick. In Galatians 2:11-14, Paul has to rebuke him publically, saying something along the lines of, “Hey, dude. God’s not gonna be mad at you if you have a cheeseburger with a Gentile. Remember all that stuff Jesus taught us about grace?”

The point of all this Peter-bashing

I hope you can see the point of all of this Peter-bashing. By pointing out his bumbles and fumbles, I hope that struggling addicts and alcoholics can find some comfort. Most of our stories resemble Peter’s. They are tales of full of false starts and misteps as we try to get sober one way or another.

We clean up for a job. We swear off booze after an embarrassing incident. We enroll in classes at the local college, thinking we will start a new chapter in life. We begin, but don’t finish rehab. We go to church after a long absence. We send a Christmas card to an estranged daughter. None of it seems to work in the ultimate sense. But it’s part of the struggle that may eventually lead to long-term sobriety.

If we compare our lives to Paul’s alone, we cheapen each of these attempts and small successes. We think any good we try to do before we become sober is a failed attempt at sobriety.

“Yeah, I thought I could just white knuckle it on my own, but really, I had to give up on myself entirely and let God take over. Let go and let God, as they say.”

Such a statement might sound pious, but by demanding a perfect dividing line between addiction and recovery, we create a situation where a single relapse wipes out all the progress or effort that took place before the relapse.

This way of thinking also places too much emphasis on our ability to let go. “Why did I relapse? I didn’t surrender enough. I didn’t give up. I didn’t really accept that I was an alcoholic. I wasn’t really repentant.” The emphasis is all on me and my performance of the acts of surrender and penitence.

Peter's story reminds us of the grace of God. All our zig-zagging and recovery failures tell us to look up, not to ourselves, for our hope. We may fail, but He prevails.

Still clinging to Paul?

If you still desperately want your story to mirror Paul’s, I get it. I want a clean break from addiction, too. But, keep this fact in mind. Paul’s unusual story set him up for the sin of pride. In fact, God had to strike him with adversity to keep him from becoming conceited. Paul poetically refers to this adversity as “a thorn in his side” and “a messenger from Satan sent to torment him.” We don’t really know what he is referring to. However, the lesson we can learn from these statements is clear. When you have an exceedingly clean break from the past, it can go to your head.

When we read Peter’s story, there’s no doubt who the hero is. [Hint: It’s not Peter].

The life of St. Peter, as recorded in the New Testament, shows us that God calls the sinner while he is still poor and needy, and puts him to work before he is fit for service. So, don’t wait for that clean break from the past. Start following Jesus in the midst of your struggle. If you tarry till you’re better, you will never come at all.