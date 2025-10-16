Jason’s Substack

Jason’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel's avatar
Joel
4h

A very reasonable stance, and I agree that the tradeoffs are worth it. Should law enforcement continue to be monitored and strive for improvement? Absolutely. But like you I've seen police officers act compassionately and with tact and restraint. Bad cops should go, but good cops should be commended and celebrated for routinely dealing with tough situations everyone else would run from.

Also, I specifically funded The Police by buying all their releases on vinyl when they were new.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jason Jonker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture