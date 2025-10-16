One of the arguments used by those in favor of defunding the police has been that we should divert tax dollars away from the police and toward mental health services. The idea seemed to be that mental health professionals could prevent incidents from occurring, or use ninja-like de-escalation skills to defuse them. As a former clinical director of a mental health non-profit, the argument always seemed illogical to me. Here’s why

Joanna had an idea that would revolutionize the veterinary industry. She invented a unique, proprietary process that would keep animals comfortable while they received vaccines. No more fear and confusion. No more inexplicable pokes with needles. Animals would finally be liberated from pain while receiving life-saving injections.

The only problem was her mother, Luanne.

Luanne was entering Joanna’s dreams while she slept and removing her inventions. So Joanna felt that the psychiatrist, as a woman of science herself, would understand why Joanna was refusing to eat her mother’s cooking and why she spent so many hours alone in her bedroom, trying to recall the inventions that had been stolen and disposed of by her mother.

When the psychiatrist brought up the idea of taking Joanna to the local psychiatric hospital to help with her delusions, Joanna would have nothing to do with it. This was unfortunate because untreated psychosis, which is what was going on with Joanna, is dangerous to the body and the mind. The longer someone’s brain is in this kind of distress, the poorer the prognosis. And people with psychosis are liable to do crazy stuff like shove a sharp object in their ear to keep their mother out, or perform self-surgery to remove the liver the CIA implanted in them to control their movements. Psychosis is, as one psychiatrist told me, a psychiatric emergency.

But Joanna wasn’t about to go to the Emergency Room. Obviously, her mother had gotten to the psychiatrist. They were both in cahoots—probably so they could keep Joana’s inventions for themselves. Or even more probably, her mom, the psychiatrist, and the faceless shadow man who was laughing in the corner of the psychiatrists’ office were working with the United Cattlemen’s Association to prevent Joanna from eliminating animal cruelty.

“I’ll jump out of the car into oncoming traffic before I let this woman [pointing to her mother] take me to the loony bin!”

There was little doubt that Joanna would jump out of the car. She was becoming increasingly agitated, and she began to speak to something to her left that only she could see. “No. I won't let them stop me! Stop calling me that. I know what you would do in this situation! But, I am not a member of The Order!!!”

Let’s call the police.

In a mental health clinic full of soft, caring, and well-trained men and women, no one could get Joanna to de-escalate. So we did what we normally do in these situations.

We called the police.

The police arrived along with the EMT’s and carefully overpowered Joanna. They got her on the gurney and made sure she was strapped in tight. Joanna’s mom was distraught. In addition to her concern for her daughter, the hospital was several miles away, and she was an immigrant who didn’t know how to navigate the highway system. She had a very used car that sat about an inch and a half off the pavement because the suspension was so bad.

A giant Caucasian police officer comforted Mom and told her, “We’ll go with you to the hospital.” And then this hulk of a man got in the passenger side of mom’s car, dropping the suspension even lower, so he could help her navigate to the hospital while his partner drove in front in a police SUV.

Defund that? I don’t think so.

Want more examples

One time, police officers were called to a client’s home because the client was refusing to attend school. Her body and mind were still reeling from the indescribably violent abuse she observed and suffered at the hands of her father. So, getting out of bed was a chore. Yet, it was essential that she attend school. She was on probation, which made skipping school a violation of her terms of probation. And from a clinical point of view, lying in bed would only serve to depress her more. Even the little bit of walking around and seeing other humans that she could get from attending school was exactly what the therapist ordered.

The police officers enticed her into getting ready and going to school by offering her a handcuff-free ride in an authentic police SUV. I’m not being ironic. She actually thought it was a privilege to get a ride to school in a decked-out police vehicle. And that was exactly how the police presented it to her.

So, she got up, got dressed, and went to school. It was a win that day. She pushed back against her anxiety and depression. And the incident taught the mother that she had support from the police. It made mom a more secure and competent parent.

I can give you more examples.

At a mental health clinic I ran, kids would sometimes bolt out of a psychiatrist’s office and jog along the very busy and dangerous road our clinic was on. There was little we could do as mental health professionals. Attempting to catch them was not allowed due to regulations prohibiting the use of restraints by mental health professionals. Even getting too close to one of these children could cause them to flee into traffic. So, we would stay at a non-confrontational distance and call 911, giving directions to the cops about where they could swoop up this troubled child.

Then there were the times people came into our office from the street and threatened our front desk staff. One time, a homeless man waved a screwdriver around, shouting incoherently. I was also present when a homeless man wandered in off the street and asked a young woman at the front desk if our clinic was the location where they were giving out the free [insert sex acts]. Fortunately, I look enough like a cop that the guy turned and ran out the front door as soon as I turned the corner and he saw me, but we needed real police to follow up and make sure that dude wasn’t coming back—or wasn’t going to be waiting for the young woman when she got off work.

Defund that? I think the front desk staff would beg to differ.

A concession

Have the police done some awful things? Have they abused their authority? Have the effects of this abuse hit some communities more than others?

The answer is yes to all of the above.

But I go back to Thomas Sowell’s brilliant observation that there are no solutions, only trade-offs.

Once you realize that basic fact, you have to confront a very grown-up reality: Increasing, decreasing, or even eliminating police funding won’t produce a magical world where every mentally ill person gets enveloped in a warm, professional hug of services that work perfectly to maximize their dignity and safety.

The best we can do is to try to thread the needle to prevent excesses.

But in the course of doing mental health work, it’s inevitable that some mental health workers will need to call the police. You see, we live in a broken, sinful world. It’s a world where some people won’t respond to reasonable attempts at de-escalation. It’s a world where situations arise that can’t be solved through soothing words, either because the person has become erratic or because the person’s goal is to do something aggressive or illegal. As unpleasant and disappointing as it is, we sometimes need law enforcement to maintain safety. Our world is sin-sick and run down. And when the world is running down, you make the best of what’s still around—including the police.