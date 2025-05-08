My recent posts have attempted to articulate persuasive arguments for both the conservative and liberal viewpoints on addiction and addiction policy.

Rather than wonder, “What view of addiction do you hold, Jonker?” I hope readers have begun to suspect I reject both views, at least in their unconstrained forms.

Because if they are not counterbalanced, conservative and liberal viewpoints on addiction lead to tragic policies.

The unconstrained conservative view. During the 1980s, the crack epidemic caused a conservative backlash that resulted in mass incarceration, the erosion of civil liberties, and the destabilization of families and communities. As economist Glenn Loury has pointed out, the War on Drugs disproportionately harmed blacks.

There are some interesting discrepancies between the racial gap in drug use and in drug arrests. […] The drug arrest rate for blacks stood at twice the rate for whites in the late 1970s, rising to 4 times the white rate by 1990. On the other hand, […] throughout this period white high school seniors reported using drugs at a significantly higher rate than blacks. [CITE]

The unconstrained liberal view. But the unbridled liberal viewpoint is also terrible. So-called “harm reduction” and “safe supply” are two variants of no-enforcement policies that actually foster the use of drugs and alcohol. Even a cursory look at cities that have adopted these approaches should send shivers down our collective spine. In Baltimore, the average yearly number of people dying from opioids has been triple the number dying from homicides. [CITE]

San Francisco currently has the equivalent of 10 Iraqi wars on its hands, and its foundational policy of accepting drug use is throwing gasoline on the flames, as the city collapses under the weight of hundreds of overdose deaths and nearly the highest crime rate in the country. [Hoover Institution]

Since both liberal compassion and conservative discipline break down under the weight of real-world complexity, I’ve returned to the quantum view. Light is a particle and a wave. Photons can be in more than one place simultaneously. The opposite of a good idea is also a good idea.

If I am infuriatingly contradictory, don’t blame me. It’s an outcome of my religion, which specializes in pulling together conflicting elements.

The Alpha and Omega

In the Book of Revelation, Jesus declares that he is the embodiment of two opposites. “I am the Alpha and Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.” For those whose Greek is rusty, Alpha and Omega are the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet. Jesus is saying something important by identifying himself with each letter.

By calling himself the Alpha, Jesus is highlighting his status as The First, The Primary, The Lord of Lords, and The King of Kings forever and ever—halleluja! It is this aspect of Jesus that Pastor Vodie Baucham invokes when he reads from the book of Revelation.

But Jesus isn’t just the Alpha, he’s also the Omega—the last little letter of the Greek alphabet. He’s the hen at the end of a brood, making sure all the other little letters make it safely across the street. This is the Jesus who aches with unrequited love for the city of Jerusalem: “37 “Jerusalem, Jerusalem, […] how often I have longed to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, and you were not willing.” The Omega is the foot-washing, misfit-welcoming, disease-healing, and impoverished Jesus.

In Christianity, these irreconcilable images of Christ find unity. Take the nativity scene. In it is the Most High Lord of the Universe in the squalor of a borrowed stable. Jesus is the creator who enters creation. He is the ruler who has come to serve. He is the King, who is crucified as a slave. He is the author of life, who comes to die.

In this one picture, we see the vast, numinous, and unknowable mystery of God in the form of a human child that can be cuddled, fed, and have its diaper changed. Jesus is the ultimate thinking-doer who becomes the ultimate vulnerable-feeler. Particle and wave. The idea and its opposite.

One flesh

There is another opposite-joining theme in Christianity that sheds even more light on how I believe we should handle addiction.

28 In this same way, husbands ought to love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. 29 After all, no one ever hated their own body, but they feed and care for their body, just as Christ does the church— 30 for we are members of his body. 31 “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh.”[c] 32 This is a profound mystery—but I am talking about Christ and the church. 33 However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband. [Ephesians 5:28-33].

I don’t think it’s good for the conservative and liberal views to be alone. A third way—a joint way—is needed. Liberals and conservatives are meant to leave their father (Fox News) and their mother (MSNBC) and form a one-flesh union. The union we need isn’t a lifeless contract or a tug-of-war for dominance. It’s something embodied and lived—a fruitful, one-flesh partnership. The closest we may ever come to an ideal approach to addiction is one where conservatives love their liberals, and liberals respect their conservatives.

If you want to support Resilient’s “love and respect” way, join our support team. We’re growing, and we need people like you to help us keep going.

Support love and respect