As is often the case with a series of posts, I don’t know exactly what I will conclude. I am pulling together disparate facts and impressions, which interact with each other like that substance in a lava lamp. Unexpected insights and conclusions emerge, coalesce, and separate.

I know my cognitive wandering is infuriating for most sane people, but it has a certain utility for me. Writing is a useful form of perseveration. By the end of the process, my thoughts are more precise. My ability to address a topic improves.

If I had to summarize everything I have been working out in this series, I would say:

Conducting research without adequate controls can influence people in the direction the researcher prefers. But that’s OK. In fact, it’s more than OK to use the Hawthorne Effect, Demand Characteristics, and the Commitment Consistency Principle to encourage sobriety.

A person must invest significant energy and resources in making a change like becoming sober. So, they often postpone changing until they believe the time is right to unleash their resources and launch a change effort.

If programs don’t appear trustworthy, people won’t risk investing energy and resources in making a change. They’d rather wait until they find a program that seems up to the task.

With the above in mind, the author of a program will orchestrate his program to maximally leverage elements that encourage sobriety and convince participants to trust the program with their change effort. Taken together, elements of research and other elements that convey a sense of trust and reliability could be called Markers of Credibility. These markers are potent when arranged in a narrative arc that includes a beginning, a life, and an epilogue. A program that can successfully build such a narrative arc is signaling its fitness for purpose in the same way that a male Lyrebird does when it constructs an elaborate song to attract a mate.

So, a male Lyrebird with an elaborate song and a program chock full of Markers of Credibility are both saying, “Hey, baby, take a chance on me.”

To extend the analogy, the female Lyrebird and the addict are both sizing up the situation and deciding whether to throw in their lot with the current contender. And rightfully so. A misstep could have long-term negative consequences, such as maladapted offspring for the Lyrebird or relapse for the addict.

So what are these Markers of Credibility? Here is a representative-not exhaustive—list.

Because humans’ innate ability to change is so powerful and so important to harness, the quality of these Markers of Credibility and their placement in a narrative arc is probably just as essential, if not more, than the quality of the specific details of the program. Unfortunately, those who develop programming often focus their energy almost exclusively on the curriculum and neglect the narrative arc of a program.

The ubiquitous Resource Closet

At this point in today’s post, I am reminded of something I have seen in every mental health agency I have ever worked: the resource closet. The resource closet (sometimes it was just a file cabinet) held abandoned items such as

Curriculum binders

Workbooks

Topical pamphlets

Videos on sundry topics, and

Tubes containing dated-looking informational posters.

Ecclesiastes says, “Of the making of many books, there is no end.” And I would add, “Of the making of mental health resources, there is an endless treadmill.” Each item had its moment in the sun. But, eventually, it sat in lifeless repose, entombed upon a shelf or buried in a file cabinet.

Sure. We need a curriculum to run a program, but the resource closet is testimony to the fact that curriculum alone has little power to motivate change.

Conclusion

I’ll close with this video of Joshua Bell, an acclaimed violinist, playing a concert at a Metro stop in DC. This video is a metaphor for a great program that lacks the necessary Markers of Credibility. In Joshua’s case, he held a concert without any of the usual Markers of Credibility. The listeners couldn’t purchase the tickets, write the concert date on the calendar, dress up for the occasion, find parking, enter the beautiful theater, settle into their seats, or listen to a hush descend on the audience when the curtain opens. Heck, there wasn’t even so much as a printed program providing information on the musical choices.

Absent these Markers of Credibility, DC transit riders walk by this world-class violinist, missing a huge opportunity to experience Bell’s artistry. Only one fortunate woman recognizes him. It’s interesting that she doesn’t comment on his current performance. Instead, she comments on how fantastic he was when she saw him play at the Library of Congress.

I doubt that she could put it into words, but she is making my point quite eloquently. The level of artistry was great in both locations. But without the Markers of Credibility present at the Library of Congress concert, neither she nor the other transit riders can invest the attention Bell deserves.

What better metaphor could there be for a program lacking the Markers of Credibility?