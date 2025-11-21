The picture above has been circulating on Facebook for a while. The caption reads, “When a visitor visits a church like this, should she be welcomed or be 'chased’ away?”

Asymmetric Virtue

The expectation that moral growth, accommodation, and compassion should flow in only one direction—typically from traditional or established groups toward marginalized or non-conforming individuals—while never considering reciprocal obligations, mutual adaptation, or what wisdom the accommodated party might offer in return.

Or slightly shorter:

Asymmetric virtue: The assumption that only one party in a relationship bears the moral obligation to adapt, accommodate, or demonstrate compassion, while the other party is entitled to acceptance without reciprocal consideration for others’ comfort, norms, or needs.

The key features: