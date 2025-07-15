Are Women Inherently Left-Wing
A reaction and riff off Luise Perry's article.
In her Substack post, “Are Women Inherently Left-Wing?” Luise Perry shares recent data showing that young German women are swinging left in record numbers. Gallup has found a similar trend in the U.S., where roughly 40% of young women consider themselves “Very Liberal.” In contrast, young men have traditionally leaned slightly to the right, and there have been no significant changes in this trend recently.
I am fascinated by these trends, and I believe they have critical implications for recovery programs. In this post, I will examine Luise Perry’s Substack post and offer some comments on how it can help us think clearly and Biblically about addiction recovery.
To start, here is a snippet from Perry’s post:
I want to propose a subtly different explanation for what we’re seeing. Women are not more Leftist, per se. Rather, the specific variety of Leftism that is currently riding high is extremely well suited to feminine preferences. That does not mean that a new style of Right wing feminine politics couldn’t displace the current one. Nor does it mean that men and women can never be aligned on politics – really successful political movements tend to succeed because they work in both masculine and feminine registers.
