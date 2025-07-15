In her Substack post, “Are Women Inherently Left-Wing?” Luise Perry shares recent data showing that young German women are swinging left in record numbers. Gallup has found a similar trend in the U.S., where roughly 40% of young women consider themselves “Very Liberal.” In contrast, young men have traditionally leaned slightly to the right, and there have been no significant changes in this trend recently.

I am fascinated by these trends, and I believe they have critical implications for recovery programs. In this post, I will examine Luise Perry’s Substack post and offer some comments on how it can help us think clearly and Biblically about addiction recovery.

To start, here is a snippet from Perry’s post: