Announcing a Speaking Engagement
At this event, I’ll be guiding participants through three presentations that will provide an introduction to Resilient Recovery Ministries. Below is an excerpt from an email sent out by the event’s organizers:
A Newbie’s Guide to Resilient Recovery Ministries
Participants will be guided through a process of discovery to determine if Resilient Recovery is right for their church. Even if the answer is “No,” participants will leave with a concrete plan of how to incorporate elements of Resilient Recovery’s approach in their church or personal evangelism.
Led by Jason Jonker, chairman of the WELS mental health committee.
and
