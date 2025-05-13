Unfortunately, I haven’t yet found a good way to add Substack subscribers to my physical mailing list. So when I recently sent out thank-you cards to donors, those who support us here on Substack—but not through my church’s website—were unintentionally left out. What did you miss out on? A volunteer hand-signed each card, which included a note from a participant and a QR code linking to a hidden page on our website where all the thank-you messages were uploaded. Since I couldn’t send you one of those cards in the mail, I’m making this post just for you.

Special Thank You Cards

When we celebrated the graduation of three Resilient Bible studies inside the prison, it was a full-on celebration—certificates, pizza, a few speeches, chaplain shout-outs, and some impromptu testimonies that nearly turned into sermons. Tucked into all of that was one quiet invitation.

We scattered a few blank cards on the tables and said, “These are for the people who support Resilient from the outside—folks who give and pray for you. If you want to say something to them, here’s your shot.”

We did the same thing at one of our weekly church meetings—the kind that doesn’t have a start date or an end date, just a faithful rhythm of showing up. Same invitation, same stack of cards, same open door.

What came back was honest—sometimes barely legible, with the occasional misspelled word or awkward punctuation. But, always real.

Below are some of those handwritten notes, with a few of my own comments sprinkled in. I hope you’ll read them slowly. They’re small glimpses into the bigger story God’s writing in places most people don’t see.

1

“He is more powerful than any drug. Jesus is in me, beside me, no matter what.”

I was advised that this inmate might not follow through with her commitment to attend the Bible study. She had dropped out of other programs. However, she attended every session and became more confident in her faith.

2

Becoming a better reader isn’t something we are aiming for. And I never call on people to read. But, this inmate wanted to challenge herself to read out loud to the group. The other inmates cheered her on. It was neat to watch.

3

“I know God is here with us. We can count on him.”

4

It can be easy to shrug off a comment like this one. It’s just a few words on a slip of paper. But a prisoner coming to believe that she is really forgiven is no small thing. This simple declaration represents a sea change in an inmate who likely struggled with a deep and abiding sense of shame and worthlessness.