This post is in danger of tipping into corny, pro-Christian propaganda. That’s because this post is about a recent memorial service in prison for the victims of the opioid epidemic and concludes with what might seem like a neat, happy ending. Real life is complicated. And in the grand scheme of things, what happened at the memorial service did nothing to put even a tiny dent in our nation’s drug crisis. But I wrote this piece to testify to something that did happen.

Meet Sandoval [Not her real name]

Sandoval was a Fentanyl-slinging member of a Mexican cartel. She dealt the deadly drug from her car, carrying Naloxone to reverse an accidental overdose during the “try-a-sample” stage of a drug deal. The Naloxone was a small bit of mercy in her otherwise heartless business. “I didn’t want nobody dying in my car! That’s a problem I didn’t need.”

She justified her dealing with a few hard-boiled phrases:

I've got kids to feed

If I don’t sell it, someone else will. Might as well be me.

One of these animals killed my brother [also a drug dealer] while trying to steal Fentanyl from him. So, [expletive] them.

She wasn’t conflicted about her choices. She was all in—even going so far as to make the worship of La Santa Muerte her official religion on her prison paperwork. [La Santa Muerte is a Mexican folk goddess who, along with Jesus Malverde and San Judas Tadeo, is worshiped by members of the cartel.]

Images of La Santa Muerte, the final picture is from left to right: San Judas Tadeo, La Santa Muerte, and Jesus Malverde.

But that was the old Sandoval. She’s been going through a lot of changes recently. She has come to acknowledge the harm she’s caused through her drug dealing. And she’s forgiven the person who murdered her brother. Though she still struggles to avoid prison drama and fights, her peer group has become infused with more and more “sisters,” the prison term for Christian women.

She took down her La Santa Muerte altar and statues. The Old Testament prophets would give two big thumbs up to that last choice. Recently, she changed her official prison religious designation from “La Santa Muerte” to “Christian.”

An Unexpected Memorial Service

When Sandoval learned that my chaplain’s worship service this month was going to be a memorial to lives lost to addiction, she wanted to help.

And help, she did.

Despite prison restrictions, she managed to obtain a paper banner that was over 7 feet long. Then she somehow got a Commanding Officer III to lend her paint so she could have another prisoner write “In Memory of the Lives Lost to Fentanyl” on the banner. She also obtained another paper banner—this one was blank—where, during the service, inmates could write the names of people they lost to addiction.

A drug dealer’s apology

Sandoval asked if she could say a few words during the memorial service. She was concerned about a trend she was observing in prison. According to Sandoval, some prisoners will lie to the prison doctors, saying they’ve had an opioid addiction in order to receive Suboxone, which is prescribed to treat opioid addiction.

The inmates hope Suboxone will dull the senses, making doing time more doable. But in Sandoval’s experience, there is a deadly downside to faking an opioid addiction to get Suboxone. From her report, when people leave prison and the Suboxone withdrawals hit, they look for relief from opioids they can purchase on the street. Death is a frequent outcome of such a purchase.

But when Sandoval stood up, she didn’t mention the risks of unneeded Suboxone at all. Instead, she used her time to apologize to anyone at the service whose family member may have died from Fentanyl. She delivered an unflinching confession in which she completely repudiated her previous actions. She pulled no punches when estimating the number of lives she brought to an end by “making a business out of selling Fentanyl.” She then read a long and brilliant passage from St. Paul on the nature of sin and sanctification before quickly sitting down.

Another inmate, Brown, asked to speak when Sandoval was done. Brown told the tragic story of her mother, who became a homeless drug addict. At the end of the story, she said this.

“Thank you. No one has ever apologized. The men who sold her that poison weren’t people outside my neighborhood. They knew her. They knew me. And they knew what the drugs were doing to her and me. Thank you, [she used the inmate’s first name]. That actually means a lot to me.”

Two other inmates told the stories of their relatives and substance use. One ended happily. The inmate’s father, who used to sell the inmate’s game consoles for heroin, has 10 years of sobriety. The other came to a tragic end. The inmate explained how two weeks ago, she lost her brother: “It wasn’t him anymore. Fentanyl took my brother. That wasn’t him.” In the prisoner’s words, “He took that junk and did stupid stuff. He was doing stupid stuff when the cops shot him ten times.” She apologized for crying and bowed her head while an inmate sitting next to her rubbed her back.

The Lord is not slow

As the memorial service progressed, we sang Advent hymns about yearning for a savior to liberate us from captivity—the analogy being that slavery to Egypt, Rome, or Fentanyl shares some standard features. The theme of my message was “How long?” I made a few remarks based on Job 40 regarding the problem of Evil and the futility of demanding that God justify His ways to mankind. I suggested Psalm 13 offers a more helpful path. In Psalm 13, King David asks God for an ETA on salvation [for David] and judgment [for David’s enemies]. In my concluding prayer, I echoed the Psalmist’s words, “How much longer will drugs and alcohol hold us, our families, and our neighborhoods in captivity?”

At the end of the service, inmate Brown approached me. She said, “I have to tell you this. Every time you said ‘how long?’ I had this verse running through my head.” She proceeded to quote 2 Peter 3:9 from memory.

9 The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.

Her eyes welling with tears, she motioned with her head in the direction of Sandoval, who was chatting with the Chaplain’s clerk. “He’s giving her and people like her time to repent.” Somehow, despite being engaged in a conversation with the Chaplain’s clerk, Sandoval caught the drift of what Brown was saying to and turned toward her and smiled. It was Brown who looked over at Sandoval and asked, “Can I hug you?”

A concluding thought

I know there are other ways that people can find peace and make necessary changes in their lives. But, I find it hard to imagine any program that satisfies the deepest longings of our hearts better than Christianity—none that repairs our souls with such tender power.

What else could simultaneously—and independently—work upon the hearts of a drug dealer and the daughter of a drug addict and bring them not just to a cease-fire but to love and unity in a single faith? How else could I, raised in a profoundly middle-class Michigan suburb, become the accidental catalyst of such an interaction? Under what other banner could the three of us rally?

I am reminded of Isaiah 11. The chapter is a prophecy explaining how “from the root of Jesse” will come a Branch that will restore the broken and oppressed. He will judge the needy with righteousness. As Christians, we believe this Branch refers to Jesus of Nazareth. As I consider what happened at the memorial service, I suspect that the dealer and the dealer’s victims might both qualify as “the needy.” Drugs and the drug trade have impoverished and afflicted the addict and the dealer alike. They both need a messiah. In Jesus, the cow and the bear, the lion and the lamb, the dealer and the dealer’s victim can lay down their natural antagonism and find peace.

Isaiah 11

1A shoot will come up from the stump of Jesse;

from his roots a Branch will bear fruit.

2 The Spirit of the Lord will rest on him—

the Spirit of wisdom and of understanding,

the Spirit of counsel and of might,

the Spirit of the knowledge and fear of the Lord—

3 and he will delight in the fear of the Lord.

He will not judge by what he sees with his eyes,

or decide by what he hears with his ears;

4 but with righteousness he will judge the needy,

with justice he will give decisions for the poor of the earth.

He will strike the earth with the rod of his mouth;

with the breath of his lips he will slay the wicked.

5 Righteousness will be his belt

and faithfulness the sash around his waist.

6 The wolf will live with the lamb,

the leopard will lie down with the goat,

the calf and the lion and the yearling together;

and a little child will lead them.

7 The cow will feed with the bear,

their young will lie down together,

and the lion will eat straw like the ox.

8 The infant will play near the cobra’s den,

and the young child will put its hand into the viper’s nest.

9 They will neither harm nor destroy

on all my holy mountain,

for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the Lord

as the waters cover the sea.

10 In that day the Root of Jesse will stand as a banner for the peoples; the nations will rally to him, and his resting place will be glorious. 11 In that day the Lord will reach out his hand a second time to reclaim the surviving remnant of his people from Assyria, from Lower Egypt, from Upper Egypt, from Cush,[b] from Elam, from Babylonia,[c] from Hamath and from the islands of the Mediterranean.