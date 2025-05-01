When I think of the conservative view of addiction, the words “and yet” come to mind. By that, I mean that for the conservative, there’s nothing patently untrue about the liberal viewpoint. And yet. . .

There is something important missing from the liberal approach—something that, if it goes unaddressed, will cause the failure of liberal efforts to curb and cure substance use.

That something is what psychologists refer to as personal agency—a person's ability to think, act, and make decisions. There’s an old joke that’s applicable here.

Conservatives don’t deny that Addicts who want to become sober may face an extremely challenging uphill battle. But in the conservative view, there is no recovery with personal agency. And treating addicts as if they were only vulnerable feelers isn’t kind. It dehumanizes them—it negates their innate decision-making ability, and paints them as drug-seeking zombies, incapable of resisting their cravings.

Leading horses to water

The importance of personal agency is what separates addiction from other diseases. There is some, but not much, personal agency involved in swallowing a pill, receiving an injection, or being etherized upon an operating table. But recovery from addiction is impossible unless the addict “does the work.”

A professional can lead the horse to water, hay, and shelter, but the horse has to do its part. Anyone who has worked with addicts for a while can tell mystifying stories of people who have been given every tool and resource known to mankind and yet relapsed. They can also tell you stories of people who beat insurmountable odds and triumphed despite having everything stacked against them. Without personal agency, no amount of support is ever enough; with personal agency, ain’t no mountain high, ain’t no valley low, ain’t no river wide enough.

Adverse Childhood Experiences

A foundational assumption in the liberal perspective is that childhood environments play an outsized role in shaping adult lives. The famous Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) study seems tailor-made to support the liberal view. The results from the study suggest that rough childhoods increase the risk for a lifetime of illness, including addiction. That mental anguish makes substances an attractive escape is now part of received wisdom that anyone working in addiction should sign on to.

However, the evidence is not as strong as some have claimed. And tragic childhoods are not a waiver excusing us from the universal human obligation to make good decisions.

Source

According the study, having four Adverse Childhood Experiences increases your likelihood of becoming an alcoholic by a whopping 700%. That sounds like a slam dunk. But a closer look reveals a significant role for personal agency.

The study shows that roughly 16 percent of respondents with four or more ACEs will develop alcoholism as adults. Yet national studies consistently find that the lifetime prevalence of alcoholism is roughly 30%. At any given time, roughly 12-14 percent of the population meets the criteria for Alcohol Use Disorder. So, the ACEs study shows that even those who experience the highest number of adverse childhood experiences are no different than the general population.

What’s more is that the stat above, stated differently, means that 84% of people with four or more ACEs don’t become alcoholics. To see why this is unimpressive, imagine an ad for a new medication that does nothing for 84% of people.

If you wouldn’t take a pill with a 16% success rate, you should not swallow the claim that Adverse Childhood Experiences are a huge predictor of addiction. Instead, the vast majority of people with even the most tragic childhoods manage to avoid addiction, probably through good decisions about what people, places, and things to pass their time with.

Addicts respond to consequences.

Another piece of evidence supporting the primacy of personal agency is that consequences matter to addicts. Many people have told me that prison got them sober. Rather than view their sentence as intolerable harm caused by a cruel criminal justice system made up of high-power attorneys and well-connected judges, many addicts view their prison sentence as an act of fatherly kindness from a loving God.

Consequences related to one’s job can also be effective in combating addiction. For example, programs for the treatment of pilots have one of the best success rates of all addiction treatment, precisely because pilots will change their behavior in order to keep the job they love.

Wanting to avoid consequences for her children can motivate mothers to sober up for a pregnancy and remain sober until the children are old enough to survive without a mom’s constant care.

Harvard researcher Heyman has found that the vast majority of people who meet the criteria for a diagnosis of Substance Use Disorder eventually give up substances when the responsibilities of adulthood can no longer be ignored. The consequences of goofing off eventually outweigh the chemical hooks of addiction. I can’t tell you how many people have explained their motivation to quit as some version of “I’m getting too old for this crap.”

But treatment works.

Liberals often point to the truth that treatment works to suggest that legal consequences are not needed—or even counterproductive. Treatment does work. And yet, I don’t know a single form of therapy that doesn’t hinge upon the decision of an addict to quit. Over 1000 high-quality peer-reviewed journal articles support the use of Motivational Interviewing as treatment for addiction. At the core of the treatment is a conversation about a decision to change.

Then there is Relapse Prevention, which is a technique that involves carefully cataloging—and then avoiding—the people, places, and things that function as triggers for addiction. But the effectiveness of the “prevention plans” depends entirely on the patient’s willingness to cooperate in the development of the plan—the best plans are developed by the patient with minimal prompting from the therapists. And the plans mean nothing if the patient won’t follow them.

Even trauma treatments, which purport to “heal” the addict, require the patient to perform an enormous amount of effortful “work.” And without the patient’s willingness to participate actively in sessions and to practice skills outside of sessions, success is impossible.

Far from counterproductive, legal consequences and ultimatums from family and employers serve to motivate reluctant addicts to give treatment a whirl. I worked as a court-mandated therapist for a few years, and I can tell you that even marginally effective therapists are remarkably effective at turning angry and reactive addicts into model clients, many of whom will make the decision to quit because they like how sobriety looks on them.

The bottom line: Sure, addiction is tough to beat. But addiction, at the end of the day—as this song by American Legend Pop Staples attests—is nobody’s fault but mine.